Republican Candidates Dominate in Putnam County Races

Republican candidates dominated most local races in Putnam County on Election Day.

In Putnam Valley, GOP Councilwoman Jacqueline Annabi was elected supervisor, defeating Democratic Councilman Ralph Smith, 1,719 to 1,207. Annabi will succeed retiring Supervisor Sam Oliverio.

In the Town Board contest, Republicans Christian Russo (1,711) and Stacey Tompkins (1,660) won the two available seats, beating Councilwoman Wendy Whetsel (1,226) and Terry Raskyn (1,059).

In the Town of Kent, Republican Councilwoman Jaime McGlasson was elected supervisor, defeating Democrat Kathy Kahng, 1,805 to 1,339. McGlasson will replace retiring Supervisor Maureen Fleming.

Two new Town Board members were elected with Republican Jorma Tompuri (1,665) and Democrat Anne Campbell (1,226) being the top vote getters. Republican Noelle Botte (1,135) finished third, followed by Democrat Simon Carey (1,128) and Deputy Supervisor William Huestis (837).

In the Village of Cold Spring, Trustee Kathleen Foley, running on the Forge Ahead Party, was elected mayor, beating former County Legislator Vincent Tamagna, who ran on the Better Together Party, 584 to 294.

Two open board seats were won by Eliza Starbuck (586) and Cathryn Fadde (353). Jeffrey Phillips finished third (300). In a special election race to fill a vacancy, Tweeps Woods defeated Yaslyn Daniels, 549 to 284.

In Carmel, GOP incumbent Councilwoman Suzi McDonough, first elected in 2009, was reelected with 4,115. Her Republican running mate, Stephen Baranowski, was elected to his first term with 3,973 votes. Falling short were Democrats April Daly (1,884) and James Carmody (1,711).

Mike Cazzari was elected supervisor in an uncontested race and will succeed seven-term incumbent Ken Schmitt.

In the Town of Southeast, GOP incumbent Councilman Eric Larca was reelected with 1,974 votes, while Planning Board member Erik Cyprus, also a Republican, also won a seat with 1,884. Zach Disador finished third (1,041), Gail Levine (1,013) was fourth and Carla Lucchino was a distant fifth (142).

In Philipstown, Councilman Jason Angell was reelected with 2,226 votes, along with his Democratic running mate Megan Cotter (2,186). Republicans Neal Tomann (1,326) and Sarina Tamagna (1,232) finished out of the running.

Meanwhile, in the three races on the Putnam Board of Legislators, three incumbents retained their seats.

In District 1, Democrat Nancy Montgomery defeated former Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, 2,438 to 1,534, to remain the one Democrat on the board.

In District 4, Republican Ginny Nacerino won a fourth term, beating Democratic challenger Stacy Dmont, 1,256 to 752.

In District 7, incumbent Republican Joseph Castellano also earned a fourth term, beating Scott Reing, 1,131 to 682.