Recycling Rules to Change in New Castle, North Castle on Jan. 1

Residents in New Castle and North Castle will soon have to get used to finding a new way to leave their recyclables outside their homes if they want to see the items picked up.

Officials in both towns are trying to get the message out to residents that starting Jan. 1 SaniPro will no longer take away items for recycling if they are left in a plastic bag. If a resident in either town doesn’t follow the new rule, an Oops! sticker will be placed on the bag.

New Castle Supervisor Robert Greenstein said that the recycling bags that are typically blue are clogging the recycling machine at SaniPro’s Brewster location, prompting the company to end the practice for all municipalities that sill have their residents use the bags.

“What we need to do as a Town Board, we need to get the word out to residents that they can’t use plastic bags for their recyclables,” Greenstein said.

Mailers are being sent out in both communities to remind residents of the change.

Officials suggested that residents can dedicate a trash receptacle and mark it that it’s for recyclables.

North Castle Councilman Jose Berra, the Town Board’s liaison to the municipality’s Recycling and Sustainability Committee, said as part of the town’s mailing, there will be a recycling sticker that residents can affix to a trash receptacle or other bin to make pickup crews aware that items for recycling are stored inside.

North Castle is also selling a blue recycling bin for $10 with the town’s logo on the side. Those can be purchased at the Town Clerk’s office during regular Town Hall hours.

Berra said the lone exception to the new rule in North Castle is regarding shredded paper, which can still be placed in the blue bags.