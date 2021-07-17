Recycled Paws Rescue Owner Charged with Stealing Over $17K

The owner and founder of a non-profit dog rescue organization was charged July 13 with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 from the Mohegan Lake-based group.

Lisa Marie Birdsall, 55, was arrested by the SPCA Westchester Humane Law Enforcement Unit following a joint investigation with The Economic Crimes Bureau of the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.

She is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from Recycled Paws Rescue by taking money intended for the organization and using it for her own personal purposes. As part of the probe, it was revealed Birdsall stole more than $3,000 from January 5, 2020 to December 31, 2020 without permission or authority to do so.

Birsdall’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 3 in Yorktown Heights.

According to its website, Recycled Paws Rescue, Inc., which was started in 2017, rescues dogs “from all over the world and all walks of life. From orphaned puppies, to abandoned pregnant mothers, to deserted senior dogs, and more.”

“Our goal is to provide every rescued pup with a loving forever home. We have amazing volunteers for all surrounding counties who help us provide temporary or sometimes permanent homes to our rescued pups! We save all breeds it doesn’t matter if they are big or small, Chihuahua to fluffy Newfoundland’s and everything in between! Our dogs come in to the rescue for many different reasons. Many were abandoned at high kill shelters, some were turned in by owners who could not properly care for them, and others we rescued from adds online such as craigslist. Regardless of their past, our mission is to provide a happy home where each dog is a well-loved member of the family!”