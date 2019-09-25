Rally for Climate Justice Draws Large Crowd in Peekskill

More than 100 adults and students gathered outside U.S. Senator Charles Schumer’s office in Peekskill Friday for a peaceful rally demanding climate justice.

One attendee wore a hat that said “Make America Green Again,” while numerous signs carried other messages, such as “Global warming is not cool,” “We cannot press snooze on climate change,” “Seas are rising and so are we,” “If you love your kids love your planet, and “Trump is a fossil fool.”

The rally was one of many worldwide as millions of people took to the streets to implore world leaders to take action to combat climate change.

The Peekskill Common Council recently became the second city in New York State to pass a resolution declaring a climate emergency.

“The human species is on a path to destruction. Our civilization is being sacrificed for the profit of a few,” said Peekskill Councilwoman Vanessa Agudelo. “Humanity is in our hands and we are running out of time. We need a Green New Deal. The real power belongs to the people.”

Mondaire Jones, a progressive Democrat from Rockland County who is looking to oust longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey next year, said a Green New Deal would be his top priority if he’s elected.

“The planet has unraveled before our eyes,” Jones said. “Climate change is real. Every day it seems some animal or species is being added to the endangered list.”

A majority of the speakers at the 90-minute rally were area high school, middle school and elementary school students.

Justin Smithson of Peekskill High School sang a rendition of “Heal the World” by Michael Jackson, while fellow Red Devil and rally student organizer Sage Overskei North said government leaders must be forced to take responsibility.

“This is our world, the only world we currently have to live in,” she said. “We have to keep our community clean. We have to keep our world clean.”

Nick Davis, a sophomore at Ossining High School, also took aim at elected officials.

“Climate crisis is a serious problem. The Earth we continue to live on is not a science fiction movie. We do not have to imagine it. We are living it,” Davis said. “Our government is supposed to offer protection to all people that are being governed. Our government is not doing its job.”

Courtney Williams of Peekskill, one of the rally organizers who has opposed Spectra Energy’s Algonquin Pipeline in her backyard, said a giant card with a list of climate demands would be delivered to Schumer’s office following the event. A similar rally took place an hour later at The Blue Pig in Croton-on-Hudson.