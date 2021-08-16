Putnam Valley Launches First Solarize Putnam Campaign

Putnam Valley became the first municipality in Putnam County last week to launch its own Solarize

Putnam campaign.

The Putnam Valley Town Board voted unanimously August 11 in support of “Solarize Putnam Valley,” a Community Solar program that enables residents to opt-in with selected renewable energy provider, Ampion Renewable Energy.

Councilman Ralph Smith said participating in Solarize Putnam Valley is a step towards eliminating climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.

“It’s a simple step nearly anyone can take at no cost and with no installation. Better yet, each participant gets a $100 sign-on bonus and the town receives a $100 donation from Ampion for each subscriber,” Smith said.

If the town gets enough participants, it will also receive a $5,000 Action Grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The deadline to participate is October 31.

Sustainable Putnam, a local nonprofit, initiated Solarize Putnam to assist every Putnam community to go solar without the upfront costs of installing solar panels.

“I’m thrilled that Putnam Valley is the first town to participate in this Clean Energy Community Campaign,” said Joe Montuori, president of Sustainable Putnam. “Community solar is an important step in responsibility to our children and grandchildren. Solar electricity can eliminate the greenhouse gas emissions that result from fossil fuel power plants. To meet New York State’s goal of 70% clean, renewable energy by 2030, we all need to do our part.”

The towns of Kent and Philipstown are currently considering the program, Montuori noted. Carmel, Patterson, Southeast and Putnam County officials have not responded to Sustainable Putnam’s invitation.

Smith championed Putnam Valley’s participation in the program by submitting a formal plan to NYSERDA, which has already been accepted.

“The Climate Smart Task Force will now lead Putnam Valley’s effort in informing our residents, businesses, and municipal facilities about the opportunity eliminate greenhouse has emissions, and save money at the same time,” Smith stated. “We want to ensure that everyone who wishes to sign up has the opportunity prior to the October 31st deadline.”

Residents who wish to participate can sign-up online in less than 10 minutes. Participants can save 10% off their annual electric costs while their utility continues to deliver power as usual. Solar “credits” appear on the utility bill that documents the savings. Residents can cancel at any time without penalty.

“Ampion has a proven track record in giving back to communities. They’re chartered as a ‘public benefit corporation,’” Montuori said. “So, in addition to making a profit, they are required to give back to communities. Their generous support of Putnam Valley is one example of that.”

To get on board, residents can go to ampion.net/putnamvalley, or write to info@sustainableputnam.org.