Putnam SPCA Seeks Information on Abandoned Rabbit

The Putnam County SPCA is seeking information about a neglected rabbit that was found in front of a pet store in Patterson Monday morning.

The animal a young, female, Holland Lop Domestic Rabbit, was discovered abandoned in a WB Mason box in front of the Pet Valu Store at 3101 Route 202 when the store opened,

According to the SPCA, the rabbit exhibited signs of long-term neglect with its nails growing sideways and smelling of feces and urine. The rabbit is currently under the care of “My Hopes in You Small Animal Rescue” and is not in a condition yet to be adopted.

The SPCA is investigating the rabbit as possible animal cruelty/neglect, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and possible abandonment, which is an unclassified misdemeanor under the New York State Agriculture & Markets Law.

Anyone with any information about the rabbit is asked to contact the SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 845-520-6915.