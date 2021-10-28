Putnam SPCA Charges Two with Animal Cruelty, Abandonment

The Putnam County SPCA last week announced the arrest of two individuals in separate cases for animal cruelty and abandonment.

Daniel Anastasia, 62, of Birchwood Park Mobile Homes on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger, was accused of allegedly trapping one of his neighbor’s cats on his property and transporting it to a wooded section of Reservoir Road within the Town of Southeast and abandoning the animal. The owners have not been able to locate their cat.

SPCA officials stated Anastasia allegedly made statements that he does not want animals on his property and did not care if he trapped owned or unowned animals. He also allegedly admitted to abandoning additional cats in locations within the towns of Southeast and Fishkill.

He was charged with animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor, and animal abandonment, an unclassified misdemeanor, under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law and is scheduled to be arraigned in Town of Southeast Court on Nov. 2.

The SPCA also announced the arrest of Alaina Sessions, 38, of Peekskill, on one count of abandonment of certain animals, a charge specifically for abandoning a pet at a veterinarian, groomer or boarding facility.

Sessions is accused of allegedly abandoning her pet cat named “Cheesecake” at Guardian Veterinary Specialists 24 Hour Emergency Hospital in Southeast. SPCA officials said the cat was originally brought in for possibly ingesting rat poison. After the cat was dropped off, a phone conversation took place where the hospital attempted to offer discounted services if the bill could not be met, as well as offers to surrender the animal. Sessions allegedly hung up on the hospital and numerous other attempts were made to contact her in the following weeks, including a certified letter, which she received.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Southeast Court Nov. 4.