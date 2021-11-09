Putnam Signs Contract with Company to Provide 911 Service

Putnam County has entered into an agreement with a company to provide three advanced life support first-response units and two advanced life support ambulances to residents.

Ambulnz will be offering its first dedicated 911 system to the Putnam Bureau of Emergency Services.

“The health of our community is a top priority and we are thrilled to Partner with Ambulnz to bring a new standard of care to the residents and visitors of this county” said Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell. “We’re thrilled to be the first county to work with Ambulnz on a dedicated 911 system, which will enable us to provide top tier emergency medical services.”

Legislator Ginny Nacerino, Chairwoman of the Putnam County Legislature’s Protective Services Committee, said, “After a lengthy process of vetting each submission to our request for proposals we are confident the right partner has been selected to provide advanced life support and ambulance services to our county.”

The contract with Ambulnz takes effect on January 1, 2022.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to partner with and to provide advanced life support services in Putnam County,” said Michael Witkowski, Chief of Operations at DocGo. Ambulnz is a subsidiary of DocGo.

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions.

With Mobile Health, DocGo facilitates healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace.