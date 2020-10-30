Putnam Police Agencies Join Forces for STOP-DWI Halloween Crackdown

Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley Jr., Town of Carmel Police Department Acting Chief John Dearman and Town of Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens announced Thursday law enforcement agencies in Putnam County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on Friday, October 30 and will end on Sunday, November 1.

“Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving. When it comes to drunk driving Halloween can turn the roads into a horror fest,” the police leaders stated in a joint release. “While we spend time trick or treating and hosting parties with loved ones, law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.”

Research has shown that high visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness, police stated.

“While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers,” Langley, Dearman and Owens stated. “Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.”

The STOP-DWI Halloween Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Throughout the remainder of the year the Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign will also target Thanksgiving, and the national holiday season in December.