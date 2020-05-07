Putnam Hospital Gets Top Grade in Hospital Safety Grades

Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel recently received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on improving healthcare quality, safety and transparency.

“This is a nationally recognized score indicating the efforts a hospital puts forth to keep patients safe each and every day,” hospital President Peter Kelly said. “This is a true validation of the many efforts made by all the staff at Putnam Hospital in the pursuit of a high degree of patient safety.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to more than 2,600 hospitals across the country. The grade is updated every six months in the spring and fall. Putnam Hospital, now part of Nuvance Health, also received an “A” grade in the fall.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and other supplemental data sources. Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The Safety Grade includes 28 measures, all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs.

At Putnam Hospital, an important practice implemented is a daily safety huddle involving departments across the facility to ensure safety issues are identified and addressed.