Putnam Health Dept. to Hold Vaccination Clinic for Moderna Recipients

The Putnam County Department of Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Moderna-only recipients to receive a recommended booster shot on Wednesday, September 1.

The clinic will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Department of Health on 1 Geneva Road in Brewster. Registration for the clinic is required, as well as proof of vaccination, which must be brought to the clinic. Only individuals who have already received two doses of the Moderna vaccine are eligible.

Recommendations from both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health now advise immunocompromised people who have received two doses of a COVID mRNA vaccine to get this additional dose, at least 28 days after their second dose. This is particularly important with the predominance of the Delta variant. Those who are eligible and wish to get this third dose are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician to discuss their individual situation.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. Up until now, it has been administered under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Full approval is anticipated soon on the Moderna vaccine and for the Pfizer vaccine for individuals ages 12 to 15.

The Putnam Health Department will also be administering first-dose COVID vaccines at its regularly scheduled immunization clinics. For further information or to schedule an appointment, call the Health Department at 845-808-1390.

For more information on conditions that qualify someone as being immunocompromised, visit

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html

To register for the PCDOH Clinic for Immunocompromised Individuals visit:

https://www.putnamcountyny.com/covid-19-vaccine-information/

