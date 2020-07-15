Putnam Health Dept. Alerts Public to COVID-19 Cases at Eateries

The Putnam County Health Department is alerting the public about two reported cases of coronavirus at establishments in Brewster and Carmel.

According to the Health Department, a person who frequented Tom & Jerry’s Bar & Grill in Brewster on Monday, July 6 between 1:30 and 3 p.m. tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, July 7, a person who visited Salsa Fresca in Carmel between 7 and 8 p.m. also tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials cautioned anyone who worked or visited either of those locations during those days and times may have been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Testing information can be found at: www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus/.

If anyone has questions, they should contact the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.