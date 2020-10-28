Putnam County Sheriff’s Officer Killed in Yorktown Crash

A Putnam County Sheriff’s Department officer was killed in an off-duty two-car accident Sunday evening on Route 6N in Yorktown.

According to the Yorktown Police Department, a 50-year-old Mahopac man who was the operator of one the vehicles was declared dead at the scene at about 6 p.m. An unidentified 56-year-old Mahopac woman, who was the operator of the second vehicle, was transported to Westchester County Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On Monday, Putnam Sheriff Robert L. Langley Jr. announced that Michael J. Moore, who joined the Sheriff’s Department after retiring from the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department in 2019, was the man who died in the crash.

“The members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department join his family in grief,” Langley stated. “Michael is survived by his wife Janene and his children Jenna, Ryan and John. Michael will never be forgotten and gave 23 years serving and protecting others with pride and integrity.”

The Yorktown Police Department, which is investigating the accident with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, is requesting anyone with information regarding the accident to contact Detective Swart or Sgt. Dillon at 914-962-4141.