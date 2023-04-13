Putnam County Named Healthiest County in New York State

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Putnam County has been ranked the healthiest county in New York State for the second year in a row.

In the recently released County Health Rankings and RoadmapsCounty Health Rankings and Roadmaps, created by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps uses a data driven approach to improve health outcomes, reduce disparities, and advance health equity throughout the country.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our community partners, healthcare providers, and residents who have made wellness a priority,” said Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne. “As we look ahead, we will continue to prioritize health and wellness, ensuring Putnam County remains a leader in healthy living and wellbeing for all.”

Aside from health outcomes, the report also looks at health factors, which include sub-areas such as health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment. These are all determinants of health because the surroundings and circumstances people are in impact their health. Putnam County ranks number two in health factors across the state, ranking within the top 10 for all sub-areas except physical environment.

“We have ranked within the top five healthiest counties in New York state for the last 10 years,” Putnam Interim Commissioner of Health Michael J. Nesheiwat, MD said. “Each year, upon release of this report, staff at the Putnam County Department of Health conduct a full review of the findings with additional analysis of Putnam’s performance over time, both of which are vital to ensure public health program planning aligns with the needs of our community.”