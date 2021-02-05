Putnam County Law Enforcement Joins STOP-DWI Crackdown Effort Over Super Bowl Weekend

Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr., Town of Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann and Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens announced their departments will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts will begin Friday and end on Monday. The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event and Super Bowl Weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving, officials said, with researching showing that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

Officials say sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, police suggest designating a responsible driver before the game begins.