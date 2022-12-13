Putnam County Canine Complex Dedicated at Veterans Park

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A new dog run and canine training course was dedicated last week at the Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park in the Town of Kent.

The Putnam County Guardian Canine Complex, a 50,000-square-foot public dog park and Canine training course, is expected to open in the spring and will include the county’s first public dog run, as well as an enclosed obstacle course for training service dogs and police K9s.

“This dog park and training facility will enhance the quality of life in Putnam County,” Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said after the event. “Not only will it provide a place for dogs and their owners to socialize, but it will also provide a much-needed course for organizations, like Guardian Revival, that train service and companion dogs for those who need them most.”

Guardian Revival, a local nonprofit that focuses on improving the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders, runs a program called “Boots & Paws” that trains companion and service dogs for veterans and first responders.

The facility is dedicated to the memory of veterans Joseph P. Dwyer and Max Kalkstein, two guardians who died from suicide.

“I want to thank the Putnam County Highway Department and the Parks Department for doing such an excellent job and for doing it so fast,” said Alex Othmer, co-founder and executive director of Guardian Revival. “I especially want to thank County Executive Odell and her administration for prioritizing the mental healthcare of Veterans and First Responders.”

Earlier this year, the Joseph P. Dwyer Vet2Vet program for Putnam County merged with Guardian Revival.

In addition to Boots & Paws, Guardian Revival runs: Another Summit, a therapeutic outdoor adventure program that organizes and leads outdoor activities for veterans and first responders, such as hiking, backpacking, and paddling adventures; and Guardian Encore, a therapeutic music program that provides veterans and first responders with the opportunity to learn, write, play, record, and share music.