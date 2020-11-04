Putnam Board Chairwoman Addonizio Reelected to Third Term

Putnam County Legislature Chairwoman Toni Addonizio was reelected to a third three-year term Tuesday, defeating Vincent Fiorentino, a 19-year volunteer firefighter.

Addonizio, who has led the nine-member, 8-1 Republican dominated Legislature for the last two years, outlasted Fiorentino 2,873 to 1,839, according to unofficial results from the Putnam County Board of Elections. Absentee ballots have not yet been tallied.

On the Legislature, Addonizio, an associate broker with Houlihan Lawrence in Brewster, has served as chairwoman of the Rules, Economic Development, and Health Committees. She is a member of the task force fighting the war on opioids and was instrumental in bringing the Hope Not Handcuffs program to the county.

Fiorentino, 60, who has lived in Kent for 34 years, unsuccessfully ran for the Town Board in Kent in 2003 and 2005. He is a union representative and organizer for 5,500 members in Operating Engineers Local 30.

Also reelected to new terms on the board were William Gouldman in District 2 and Amy Sayegh in District 8, both Republicans, who ran unopposed.