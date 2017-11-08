Puglisi Pummels GOP Challenger to Earn 14th Term in Cortlandt

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi pummeled Republican challenger Liam Carroll to earn a 14th two-year term Tuesday.

With more than 50 percent of the votes tabulated, Puglisi held a commanding 76% to 24% edge over Carroll, who was running for office for the first time.

In the race for two seats on the Town Board, Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Debra Carter Costello and running mate Jim Creighton were far in front over GOP opponents Glen Hockley and Mark Goodenow.

Receiver of Taxes Mary Breining easily won reelection over GOP challenger Cynthia Merend, while in the race to replace retiring Town Clerk Joann Dyckman, Democrat Laroue Shatzkin was comfortably in the lead over Republican Reed Douglas.

Meanwhile, it appears longtime Republican Town Justice Gerry Klein will be unseated by Democrat Kimberly Ragazzo, who held a 57% to 43% lead, according to the Westchester County Board of Elections.