Publisher’s Column Hit the Right Notes in Discussing American Progress

I’m not alone in deeply appreciating your last editorial, “America at its Best But We Still Have an Awfully Long Way to Go.” In this present atmosphere of strong opinions, loud voices and blazing headlines, you set the present into the context of history, which we too often neglect to consider. Yours are words not only for the “progressives” you address, but for anyone claiming American identity. We’ve never been the “more perfect Union” hoped for in the Preamble to the Constitution, but we cannot stop trying to be. That is the American way.

It doesn’t hurt to remember Shakespeare’s wisdom: “Whereof what’s past is prologue; what to come in yours and my discharge.”

I used your editorial as the first part of my sermon for the People of St. Andrew’s (see Facebook) on January 10. I simply couldn’t have said it better.

The Rev. Dr. Carole Johannsen

Bedford Hills