America at its Best

Attention progressives: America is a better place than it’s ever been.

In the 1600s, indigenous people were trampled.

In the 1700s, we seeded our nation with slavery.

In the 1800s, we endured a great Civil War, a reckoning over our Original Sin.

In the start of the 1900s, women didn’t attend college.

In the 1910s, women didn’t possess the right to vote.

In the 1920s, anti-Semitic immigration legislation was enacted to limit immigration from Eastern Europe.

In the 1930s, no Black player had yet been allowed to play Major League Baseball.

In the 1940s, under FDR, we created internment camps to imprison Japanese-Americans.

In the 1950s, Blacks were ordered to the back of the bus.

In the 1960s, there were segregated water fountains.

In the 1970s, a woman had not yet served on the Supreme Court.

In the 1980s, police brutality went widely ignored, with little public resistance or consciousness.

In the 1990s, gays were prohibited from serving openly in the military.

In the early 2000s, the War on Terror heightened anti-Muslim sentiment as sexual harassment ran rampant, unchecked by a subsequent #MeToo movement.

In the early 2010s, gay people remained barred from marrying those they loved.

In the start of 2020, we hadn’t yet elected a woman to be vice-president.

In the start of 2021, facing an armed coup orchestrated by our commander-in-chief, our political systems rose to the moment, certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, condemning in bi-partisan fashion a rogue, wild-eyed, figuratively frothing at the mouth president.

The political nightmare we’re enduring, while certainly featuring unique and admittedly terrifying characteristics, remains in many important ways an extension of our tortured but incrementally improving past, not a departure from our history.

The fringe elements have always been here. Certainly, over the past four years, the wackos have been elevated and tolerated in a way they weren’t previously. But, also, it’s not just the Capitol-storming freaks and their ilk who we have lived with for the past 244 years. It’s also the good people of the country who resisted cultural change. Change that seems inevitable and obvious in retrospect but change that was met with fierce resistance by generally good people since our founding. Most of the more than 74 million people who voted for Trump are nothing like the degenerate losers who engaged in treason on Wednesday. But sadly, many of those 74 million-plus do share political sensibilities with great but flawed Americans of an earlier time who held beliefs that are widely rejected in 2021. Today’s political descendants of those great but flawed Americans of an earlier age love their families. They love their country. They maintain genuine intentions. They are your loving neighbors, family and friends. Yet they harbor unfortunate ideas of the day. The good news is they also hold cherished ideals — near unanimous ideals — that would have been considered enlightened in an earlier era but are mainstream truth today. Ideals their politically like-minded decedents refuted. But this, perhaps counterintuitively, is what slow progress looks like.

It should also be noted that today’s progressive outlook will eventually appear outdated and be frowned upon. If you want the ultimate proof of this general point, look to Lincoln. The Great Emancipator himself didn’t believe in racial equality even as he fought ferociously to unshackle slaves.

Keep the faith and keep on fighting. America has never been better. But there’s enormous work to do, as there’s always been.

– Adam Stone is the publisher of Examiner Media.