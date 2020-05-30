Protestors Seek Justice at Rallies in Peekskill, White Plains

“No Justice, No Peace!” was the outcry during a peaceful but forceful rally in downtown Peekskill Saturday afternoon.

At least 200 residents of all ages turned out to denounce the killing of a 46-year-old African-American man in Minneapolis last Monday by a white police officer.

A similar protest took place in White Plains Friday, the same day Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after being caught on video May 25 kneeling for more than eight minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a minister who was being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill in a deli.

“This isn’t a skin thing, it’s a sin thing,” Pastor Rob Lindenberg of The Peak Community Church and a volunteer chaplain with the Peekskill Police Department said in a passionate plea to those who gathered in the plaza outside The Field Library.

“The only way we can beat this system is to change it,” he continued. “We the people have the power. I still believe America is great. Love conquers hate.”

As Peekskill police officers stood silently in the backdrop, several anti-police remarks were made by some speakers, while others expressed their displeasure through posters that read, “No Racist Police” and “Who do we call when the murderer wears a badge?”

Peekskill Police Chief Don Halmy posted a message on Facebook earlier calling Floyd’s death a “senseless tragedy.”

“The life-and-death decisions that a police officer makes are often done within a fraction of a second, which is what makes this so disturbing,” Halmy stated. “Time stands still during emergencies. Seconds seem like minutes; minutes can feel like hours. For George Floyd, eight minutes was a lifetime. There are no excuses, the time to alter the course of this conduct ticked by in what seemed like an excruciatingly long eight minutes. Action and inaction are equally to blame.”

Kwame Madden, one of the organizers of what was billed as a “rally and speak out against white supremacy,” maintained “racism and capitalism go together.”

“This is a crisis,” he said. “We have to fight back. We need allies in this. We can’t do it alone. This is going to be a long struggle.”

Elected officials in attendance were Peekskill councilmembers Vanessa Agudelo and Ramon Fernandez, Westchester County Legislator Colin Smith and Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh.

Smith took blame on behalf of representatives and civil servants for letting constituents down.

“We as elected officials have failed you. We have failed our community,” Smith said. “The police departments have failed you. What we need is change at every level. We have to work together for the changes that are necessary.”