A prominent Westchester developer with an extensive age-restricted housing portfolio is mulling whether to pursue a project on the 165-acre Legionnaires of Christ property in Thornwood, according to Mount Pleasant officials.

Wilder Balter Partners has been in discussion with the Legionnaires for the parcel on Columbus Avenue, the same property where another developer, Baker Residential, had been approved for a 73-house cluster subdivision in 2018 but never built the project, said Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi.

Wilder Balter had been interested in another property in Mount Pleasant last year, but Fulgenzi pointed out to the developer that the town was looking for a new age-restricted project in Mount Pleasant. There is currently no housing project in town for seniors and the centrally-located parcel is near the Community Center, where many senior programs are held, the Valhalla branch of the Mount Pleasant Public Library and the town pool.

“I made it clear to him what we’re looking for there; we’re looking for a 55-and-older community, Fulgenzi said. “Density and all of those things will have to be discussed but clearly it’s an ideal spot for senior housing for that area.”

Messages left at Wilder Balter’s Chappaqua offices were not returned.

Fulgenzi said it has been a longtime goal for the town to encourage developers to propose senior housing or age-restricted projects because many empty-nesters and retirees hope to downsize but also want to remain in the community close to family.

For many who don’t want the trouble of maintaining a single-family house as they get older in addition to the expenses, such a project would meet their needs, he said. The supervisor said he believes that Baker Residential ran into some issues with the Legionnaires, which may have led to that project’s demise.

An advantage of having the Baker project hit a dead end is that Wilder Balter could use some of the previous plans that outlined the proposed infrastructure and wetlands.

“I know he has an interest in it,” said Fulgenzi of Wilder Balter Principal William Balter. “I don’t know where he’s at as far as negotiations, but I think we’re closer than we’ve ever been. So, I’m just looking forward to a positive outcome and getting something developed there to benefit our 55-and-older community.”

Town Board members were hopeful that an agreement between the Legionnaires and the developer can be reached, leading to a proposal. Councilman Jerry Schulman said older residents constantly raise the issue of the lack of housing that’s appropriate for seniors.

“The seniors want to stay in the town, they really do,” Schulman said. “They need this big-time. We need it.”

Councilwoman Laurie Smalley said the possibility of having a developer with a strong reputation would be a boon for the town and its older residents.

“It’s such a positive for those who are getting older in the Town of Mount Pleasant,” Smalley said. “So many people ask about it and everybody gets excited. I hope we can do it. I hope we can do it soon.”

Wilder Balter has completed projects throughout Westchester and the Hudson Valley, including rental and townhouse projects. The developer has redeveloped the former Reader’s Digest cupola building into more than 60 units at Chappaqua Crossing and built Jacobs Hill in Cortlandt and Hillside Commons in Carmel, among its many projects.