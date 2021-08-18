Probe of Fire at Cortlandt Condo Complex Finds Cause Electrical

The cause of a blaze at the Coachlight Square condominium complex that either destroyed or damaged 12 units and displaced approximately 25 residents has been determined by the Westchester County Police Cause & Origin Team.

Kieran O’Leary, a spokesman for the County Police, said a probe into the August 6 fire found the cause to be electrical and the investigation has been closed. One homeowner reported hearing a frayed wire may have been the culprit.

O’Leary noted an arson detection canine was brought to the scene, but “There were no indications from that canine search of any presence of an accelerant.”

The fire broke out at about 9:45 p.m. in one of the units in an L-shaped row and traveled quickly in the attic space of six attached condominiums before running into a firewall that protected the other six units from going up in flames.

More than 100 firefighters from 15 fire companies responded to the scene and put out the fire in about two hours.

All residents were able to escape safely and some received assistance from the American Red Cross. One Verplanck firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Six of the condominiums were destroyed and two others suffered severe water and smoke damage. Four others also had to be evacuated because of smoke and the lack of electricity and running water. However, one homeowner said it appears all the units are going to have to be rebuilt, which could take between six months and a year to complete.

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi and other town officials have reached out to residents displaced by the fire to offer their assistance, including finding temporary housing.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those individuals and to their families who experienced this terrible fire, Puglisi stated. “Thankfully, all got out safely and alive without injury. The Town Board and I are here to help and pledge to assist these families. Many have lived at Coachlight Square for many years.”