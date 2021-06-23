Former Carmel Police Chief Michael Cazzari may be close to pulling off a significant upset in the Republican primary for town supervisor, leading seven-term incumbent Kenneth Schmitt by close to a 2-1 margin.

Unofficial results from the Putnam County Board of Elections showed Cazzari leading 956-510 with all 14 districts reporting. The tallies do not include results from early voting and absentee ballots.

The primary for Town Board showed Incumbent Councilwoman Suzi McDonough and her running mate Steve Baranowski narrowly leading Gerard Ahler and Erin Lee Crowley. McDonough was leading a tight four-way race with 702 votes followed by Baranowski’s 673. However, Crowley was just nine votes behind in third, collecting 664 with Ahler at 622.

The board votes also do not include early voting and absentee ballots.