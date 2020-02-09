Previewing the 2020 Academy Awards

By Rick M. Pezzullo

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, February 9 in Hollywood, so let’s take a closer look at the Best Picture nominees and other categories.

Parasite: This Korean dark comedy/thriller has turned many heads this awards season, including six Oscar nominations, winning the Golden Globe for Best Foregin Language Film, as well as the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Bong Joon-ho masterfully portrays the socioeconomic disparities present in South Korea as he tells the story of the Kim family who are stricken by poverty and fighting tooth and nail to survive. They luck out as a job gets handed to their eldest son to tutor the daughter of a wealthy family. However, new circumstances arise and change the dynamic of the family forever. This film makes you laugh and keeps you on the edge of your seat simultaneously, which is quite the achievement. If you’re a fan of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, you will love Parasite and all the social metaphors that come with it. Bong Joon-ho should make a serious run at Best Director, in which he would be the first South Korean director to win the award. This is the best movie of the year and will certainly be contending for Best Picture on Oscar Sunday. Rating: 10/10

Jojo Rabbit: This comedy/drama film directed and written by Taika Waititi provides a unique take on Nazi Germany by following a young boy, nicknamed Jojo. Jojo is a Hitler youth fanatic who discovers a Jewish girl being hidden in his home by mother. Unable to understand the errors of his views, Jojo struggles with internal conflict as he rationalizes his growing feelings for the girl with his subconscious portrayed by a playful Hitler. The movie has a unique flow, which keeps you thoroughly engaged as you find yourselves sympathizing with the young men who are so obviously brainwashed by Nazi propaganda. Waititi is able to balance satire and tragedy perfectly in this film which provides more depth than is apparent at the surface. Jojo Rabbit is perhaps the most entertaining of the Best Picture nominees, but don’t expect it to receive many awards on Oscar night besides a potential win for Adapted Screenplay. Rating: 9.5/10

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino’s comedy/drama, set in the late 1960s, follows the lives of a fading actor, his stuntman, and a rising actress. The film has a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, who portray a combo of fictional and historical characters (most notably, Sharon Tate). Tarantino’s 10th film may enthuse his cult following, but gives little reward for the three-hour journey you embark on. The film is devoid of a true plot and has long stretches of “What is the point of this?” Despite my displeasure with the film as a whole, the movie has received numerous accolades this season, including 10 Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe win for Best Comedy or Musical. Expect Brad Pitt to win his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but it may be for the sole reason that he hasn’t won one yet. Rating: 5.5/10

The Irishman: Another gangster drama directed by Martin Scorsese follows hitman Frank Sheeran as he gets involved with mobsters working for famous Teamster Jimmy Hoffa. This classic gangster film was expertly acted by the usual suspects, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. Depending on your attention span, this could be a movie you may want to watch in multiple sittings as the run-time is well over three hours. The film drags a bit at the end, but keeps you intrigued for the most part. There’s no doubt the aging technology was a big talking point, especially with the high budget, but there’s no denying how good the cast is at filling their roles. It received 10 Oscar nominations, including two for supporting actor for both Pesci and Pacino, however, don’t expect many wins on Oscar night. All in all, a great film, especially for your Italian grandpa. Rating: 7.5/10

Little Women: Based on the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, Greta Gerwig’s interpretation makes for an emotional and fulfilling piece of cinema. Little Women follows the lives of a poor Massachusetts-based family that consists of four daughters who are raised primarily by their mother as their father is off fighting for the Union army in the Civil War. Each “little woman” follows a unique path to their dreams and aspirations, while all commonly being entrenched with the core humanitarian values learned during their upbringing. Saoirse Ronan delivers another world class performance as Jo March, further cementing her place among Hollywood’s elite actresses and rightfully deserving of her Oscar nomination. A breakout performance from Florence Pugh earned her an Oscar nomination as well for Best Supporting Actress. Little Women is not anticipated to do well on Oscar night, but does have a shot at Best Adapted Screenplay. Overall, Little Women is another excellent addition to Gerwig’s filmography that does well to illustrate themes of women empowerment that may seem antiquated on the surface, but are as prominent as ever in today’s social climate. Rating: 8/10

Joker: The much-anticipated origin story, directed by Todd Phillips, details the life of DC Comics’ most famous villain. Arthur Fleck is an aspiring comedian living in the 1980s whose life has been riddled with struggle and rejection. While his life spirals into insanity, he finds an opportunity to lead a revolution against the wealthy in Gotham, which has been stricken by crime and economic inequality. Although this role has been reprised numerous times, Joaquin Phoenix rises to the occasion and delivers a classic, but original spin on the comedian-turned anarchist. The performance falls a tad short of the benchmark set by the late Heath Ledger, but nonetheless is Oscar-worthy based on every known metric. Audiences may find the film a bit disturbing at times, but those who like to indulge on darker-themed movies will thoroughly enjoy Joker. The film received a staggering 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Best Original Score, which they are expected to win. Rating: 8/10

Ford v Ferrari: Based on true events, this racing drama presents the story of Ford motor company attempting to compete with the staple brand of sports cars, Ferrari, at the famed 24-hour race of Le Mans. Set in the 1960s, Ford’s team is led by former driver, Carroll Shelby, and is anchored by polarizing, but talented driver, Ken Miles. If you’re a racing enthusiast, this is the movie for you. If you’re not, you may find this movie to be a bit of a snoozefest. I found myself wanting the movie to end because the plot takes a while to get interesting and cars going in a circle can only be so exciting after two hours. In all honesty, I was shocked that this source material got picked up for a feature film. Despite my boredom, Christian Bale puts in another outstanding performance, which is expected from the former Oscar winner. Matt Damon, filled his role nicely, but could only do so much with his character’s rather bland personality. James Mangold’s film received four Oscar nominations, but realistically only has a shot at Best Sound Editing or Sound Mixing. Rating: 4/10

Marriage Story: Part of Netflix’s strong contingent of films this year, Marriage Story depicts the story of a modern day couple struggling through the divorce process. Director, Noah Baumbach, does a nice job of creating organic tension, frustration, and resentment that flows seamlessly through Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Both actors are well deserving of their Oscar nominations, but will likely fall short of a win. This film is certainly filled with raw emotion, but not in the way that will make you cry tears of joy. After the film, I was left feeling dejected and demoralized, but I guess that was the point. Laura Dern is expected to take home her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Johansson’s divorce lawyer. Dern is an outstanding actress, but I don’t think her performance here merits an Oscar due to the character’s lack of depth. Overall, Marriage Story was an excellent film, but will likely not be contending for many awards despite its six Oscar nominations. Rating: 8/10

1917: The war epic, directed by Sam Mendes, is based off a story told to the director by his grandfather, Alfred Mendes. The film is set in World War I and revolves around two British soldiers who are tasked with delivering a message to another battalion who are set to walk into a German trap. The stakes are high as the one of the soldier’s brothers is part of the battalion. 1917 is filmed through what appears to be a single, continuous shot, which all but guarantees an Oscar win for Best Cinematography. Mendes does a phenomenal job of making you feel immersed in this perilous journey and at times, it almost feels too real. George MacKay is unlucky to not have gotten any significant Oscar buzz as he does a great job of exhibiting genuine, unfiltered emotion is the midst of unparalleled stress and tragedy. 1917 has had the most momentum of any film, taking home Best Picture at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, Director’s Guild Awards, and Producer’s Guild Awards. I was not expecting to love this film as much as I did and in my opinion, it is the best war movie I’ve ever seen. It will most likely win Best Picture come Oscar Sunday and I will certainly not be upset about it. Rating: 10/10

Best Picture: Who Will Win: 1917

Who Should Win: Parasite

Best Director: Who Will Win: Sam Mendes – 1917

Who Should Win: Sam Mendes – 1917

Best Actor: Who Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Who Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Best Actress: Who Will Win: Reneé Zellwegger – Judy

Who Should Win: Reneé Zellwegger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Who Will Win: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Who Should Win: Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress: Who Will Win: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Who Should Win: Florence Pugh – Little Women