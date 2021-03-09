Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled in Yorktown Tuesday and Wednesday

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents ages 65 and over will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Albert A. Capellini Community and Cultural Center in downtown Yorktown.

The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed by appointment only. Registration is required by calling (914) 962-8152 or by email vaccine@yorktownny.org. Residents must provide their full name, date of birth, address and phone number.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said there is a limited supply of the vaccine but encouraged residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We have been advocating for this for some time,” Slater said. “You can’t just show up. You will be turned away if you are not properly registered or you don’t have an appointment. We will try our best to register as many people as we can.”