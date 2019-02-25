Pool to Run for New Castle Supervisor, Leads Democratic Ticket

New Castle Councilwoman Ivy Pool will run for town supervisor later this year, leading a Democratic ticket that will also feature incumbent Councilman Jeremy Saland and Millwood Fire District Commissioner Jason Lichtenthal.

The town Democratic Committee’s announcement on Monday came one day before the opening of the five-week period to collect signatures for the nominating petition.

Pool, 40, who was elected to the board in her first run for public office in 2017, said her love of the community and her commitment to public service along with the supervisor’s post being an open seat this year helped her make the decision.

“I’d love the opportunity to apply the skills and the experiences that I have to serve in my community,” said Pool, a Chappaqua resident. “Over the past year and change I’ve really cherished the role that I have on the Town Board and I look forward to being able to serve in an even deeper capacity as town supervisor.”

Although having served only 14 months to date on the board, she said she isn’t a political novice. Currently a management consultant advising nonprofit organizations and government agencies, Pool previously served in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration leading a $500 million program to improve benefits access. She also served in former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration in a variety of roles.

Pool would succeed three-term incumbent Supervisor Robert Greenstein should she be victorious in November. Greenstein and Councilwoman Hala Makowska each announced earlier this month they would not be seeking re-election.

Saland, 44, a criminal defense attorney, said the ticket has enormously diverse experience professionally and in public serves. He called Pool “the most studious, diligent and hardworking” individual he’s encountered and believes they have a strong ticket against likely Republican challengers.

“Regardless of who they may be, I look forward to engaging them in a respectful discussion on the issues that New Castle faces now and in the future,” said Saland, who was elected to his first term in 2015.

Lichtenthal, 45, was appointed to the Millwood Fire District’s Board of Commissioners three years ago to fill the vacancy left by Makowska after her election to the Town Board. He has since won two elections in his own right, the race for the last year of Makowska’s term in December 2016 and a year later for a full five-year term.

He compared the managing of a fire district favorably to the town except on a smaller scale.

“I worked on lots of campaigns, I value public service very highly and I want to make an impact in a way I couldn’t make as a cheerleader for candidates,” said Lichtenthal, a senior vice president and chief information officer for an insurance company.

Democratic Committee Co-chair Jane Silverman praised each of the three candidates, remarking how they have impressive accomplishments in both their careers and in public service. She said she “couldn’t imagine a more qualified ticket.”

Silverman said that Pool was well-versed on all issues as soon as she was seated on the Town and has formed an outstanding working relationship with Saland. She added that Lichtenthal has been highly regarded for his service as fire commissioner.

“I believe this ticket will push for things that will be good for the town while keeping us fiscally sound,” Silverman said.

Meanwhile, the town’s Republican Committee is prepared to announce their ticket by late this week or early next week, said its co-chair Warren Gottlieb. He said there will be a formidable team to oppose the Democrats, which will make for robust debate.

“I think the town will benefit from having a vigorous, and as far as I’m concerned, a very civil election cycle,” Gottlieb said. “We’re very much committed to civility. We very much want it to be about the issues.”

The Democrats also announced Monday that it was endorsing Yorktown resident Vedat Gashi for county legislator to replace Michael Kaplowitz on the Board of Legislators, Douglas Kraus for town judge, Robert Prisco and Michael Tawil for County Court and Wayne Humphrey and Maryanne Scattaretico‐Naber for Family Court positions.