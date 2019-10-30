Pool Looks to Make Jump From Council Seat to Supervisor in New Castle

In 2017, Ivy Pool entered the town’s political scene, winning a close election to gain a council seat on the New Castle Town Board.

With outgoing Supervisor Robert Greenstein declining to run for re-election after leading the town the past six years, this year there is an open seat for the post. Pool, a Democrat, said her two years on the board has given her commanding knowledge of the town’s issues, and combined with her professional experience, would serve the town well.

Pool, 41, worked in the administrations of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, having managed and led projects in excess of $100 million. She said she has the skills and the availability to devote to the town, since she now works as a consultant from home while raising her children.

“I thought it was really important that we had a supervisor that could make the kind of commitment that Rob has shown to this community and having kind of shadowed him for two years I felt I was the most qualified candidate to do that,” Pool said.

While there is no shortage of issues to tackle, perhaps the biggest challenge facing the town in the foreseeable future is implementing the types of changes needed to help reinvigorate downtown Chappaqua. The town is now completing the hamlet’s infrastructure and streetscape project as it awaits the new proposed form-based zoning code for the downtown commercial district, which will propose uses based on the form of the property, rather than according to use.

That could lead to greater flexibility for the empty and underutilized storefronts and parcels.

Pool said she wants to see diversification of the town’s housing stock, with more opportunities for young families to come to New Castle and empty-nesters to remain. That could be helped with some mixed-use development downtown. There are no plans to change the residential neighborhoods, she said.

“We’re trying to make sure that we have the zoning that allows for the kind of development of the downtown hamlet that we want to see happen within the existing property and property owners, but also creates the conditions to plan for the future and to allow for the kind of community the people told us they want in the Comprehensive Plan,” Pool said.

Pool and her running mates, Councilman Jeremy Saland and Millwood Fire Commissioner Jason Lichtenthal, have proposed a Chappaqua Hamlet Investment Act, one of four steps to help the downtown.

Pool proposes using a portion of the $1.5 million from Chappaqua Crossing developer Summit/Greenfield for a façade improvement grant program where merchants and property owners can apply for matching funds for exterior improvements. Summit/Greenfield’s contribution is specifically earmarked to help offset any negative impacts to the downtown as a result of Chappaqua Crossing.

That would help draw interest in the downtown hamlet and enable it to compete with Chappaqua Crossing, which Pool said should be for larger footprint stores.

While Pool said she is not opposed to the Chap Line, a proposed 1.5-mile pedestrian and bike path connecting the downtown hamlet to the Chappaqua Crossing area, a project that the Summit/Greenfield money could help fund, she believes the grant program would have a more direct impact on the downtown.

“I don’t know that the Chap Line is going to solve the pedestrian access between the hamlet and Chappaqua Crossing,” Pool said. “I think it’s one part of the solution but it won’t be the answer.”

Also part of the downtown equation is the nearly 10 acres of town-owned parking at the train station. Pool said the general direction of the town is that it is likely in the future some of that acreage will be used for development, including a parking structure to offset parking losses. However, she would want any sale of that property to be decided by voters in a referendum.

In Millwood, some upgrades are already in the works, with the town committed to the sidewalk project, which was delayed until next year, and the planned improvements to Millwood Park.

While the hamlet does not currently have access to sewers, which limits development potential, Pool said she would like to see the hamlet used for more events, such as food truck days, fairs and a 5K to bring more people to the hamlet.

She also pledged to find a resolution to the sewer stalemate. Most importantly, the communities of Random Farms, Riverwoods and Yeshiva need hookups.

“It’s one of the things that I’m really committed to focusing on,” Pool said. “I think you need a town supervisor that’s really going to prioritize this.”

Pool is optimistic that there will be help for residents whose quality of life has been degraded by the explosion of airplane noise. She supported the town hiring its own consultant to advise the board on Westchester County Airport-related issues as well as recently sending a stern letter from the Town Board to County Executive George Latimer pushing the county to take a stronger approach in its dealings with the FAA.

However, Pool opposes the town embarking on potential litigation on its own.

“I believe it needs to be a concentrated effort by neighboring communities within the county,” she said.

An issue still to be resolved is the proposed regulations on leaf blowers. Pool said she supports limitations despite running into opposition from landscapers and some residents. Unfortunately, she said, there has not been clear consensus, but the town should continue to use nearby communities that have passed leaf blower legislation as a guide for an enforceable, yet workable solution.

Pool also supports a green building code, which would require specific energy-saving designs for new buildings.

She said under her leadership the town would continue to have a steady hand on its finances. The town has been under the tax cap for nine consecutive years.

“The fact is I think this town needs and deserves the best possible person serving in this role,” Pool said.