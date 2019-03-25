Political Newcomers in Mt. Pleasant Council Race; Fulgenzi Unopposed

Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi appears to be unopposed for a third term later this year but a highly competitive Town Board contest comprised of political newcomers is taking shape.

The town’s Democratic Committee announced that Hawthorne resident Laura DiVenere will join incumbent Councilwoman Francesca Hagadus-McHale on the party’s ticket this fall. Hagadus-McHale, who won a special election last November for the remaining year on former councilman Mark Rubeo’s term, will be trying to win her first full term.

The Democrats are also putting up Elizabeth Smith to take on Town Justice Robert Ponzini.

Meanwhile, accompanying Fulzgenzi on the Republican slate are Danielle Zaino, who has been active with the Comprehensive Plan update process, and Architectural Review Board member James Riina. In addition to Ponzini, the remainder of the ticket includes Interim Town Clerk Susan Marmol for town clerk and Richard Benkwitt for highway superintendent. It appears both will be uncontested.

Democratic Committee Chairman Wayne McPartland said the party has a strong tandem in Hagadus-McHale and DiVenere, who he called an “honest and straightforward person.”

“We thought she’d be an excellent candidate representing the town people and everything in in Hawthorne along with the Valhalla area and everything,” McPartland said of DiVenere. “She’s very familiar with the issues that face the town and we thought she’s a fresh face and she would bring a new, fresher perspective to things.”

DiVenere, who was hesitant to comment because she’s working to gather enough signatures during the current petition process to get on the ballot, said she jumped into the race because she loves the town. Her professional experience is in finance along with being a longtime realtor.

McPartland said she was active in the Mount Pleasant public schools, having served on the Columbus Elementary School PTA’s Ways and Means Committee, was a CCD teacher at Holy Rosary and a Girl Scout leader.

Last November, Hagadus-McHale became the first Democrat in Mount Pleasant to win a Town Board seat in about 30 years when winning the special election. She is a retired French and Spanish teacher in the Chappaqua School District.

Meanwhile, Fulgenzi said Zaino and Riina are strong, energetic candidates who will make the Republican ticket a formidable one.

“These are people, young people, that have been involved,” Fulgenzi said. “They take what’s going on in town very serious and their heart is in the right place. They’re serious about what’s going on in our town overall. I’m really glad to have them on my ticket.”

As far as his decision to seek another term, Fulgenzi said there are still outstanding issues that he would like to address, ranging from finishing the Comprehensive Plan update and implementing recommended zoning changes to revitalizing the downtown hamlets. In the upcoming months the town is expected to be installing solar arrays on municipal property.

In the past several years the town has also worked to keep PepsiCo in Mount Pleasant.

“A lot of it has been completed, we have a little bit more to go,” Fulgenzi said. “I would like to see it all come to fruition.”

One name conspicuous in its absence from the Republican ticket is incumbent Councilman Nicholas DiPaolo. DiPaolo said last weekend that he has not made a formal decision about whether to run again. If he does decide to run, that could mean a candidacy on an independent party line.

“I know the political calendar has moved up forcing parties to petition for their candidates earlier,” he said. “However, I have never been aligned with one party and if I choose to run, will have ballot options.”

McPartland said the Democratic Committee had two strong potential options for the supervisor’s seat but neither person could commit to the sacrifice needed to run and serve in the post.

He was hopeful that the ticket can build upon Hagadus-McHale’s victory last fall. Although this year is an off-year election when turnout is traditionally much lighter, he said the candidates have been met with enthusiasm during the petition-signing process.

“We’re working very hard,” McPartland said. “We find Democrats in the town are very excited so we feel optimistic about that.”