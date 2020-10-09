Police Warn of Increased Vehicle Break-Ins in Putnam

State Police in the Brewster barracks are warning residents in Putnam County of an increase recently in vehicle break-ins and thefts.

During the October 3 weekend, police reported investigating 10 vehicle break-in incidents and one stolen vehicle in Carmel, Patterson and Southeast.

Police stated the majority of the vehicles were left unsecured with valuables still inside in residential neighborhoods.

Residents are being encouraged to lock their vehicles, even in their driveways at home and leave all windows, including sunroofs, closed. Police stressed residents should also never leave valuables or personal identification in a vehicle.