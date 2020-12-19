Police to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers in Putnam

Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr., Town of Carmel Police Department Interim Commanding Officer John Dearman and Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens jointly announced this week their departments will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts started on December 17 and will end on January 1. New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

The police leaders noted research shows high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent, and sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, police stressed too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers.

The STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets the 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Police stated anyone that needs a safe ride home should visit: www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.