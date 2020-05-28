Police Search for Suspect in White Plains Fatal Shooting

White Plains Police are looking for a male suspect who fatally shot another man Wednesday night behind a building at 225 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Deron Strange, 34, of White Plains, died at White Plains Hospital about 3 a.m. Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound in the torso following a dispute with a man he knew at about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to a published report.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (914) 422-6111. All calls will be kept confidential.