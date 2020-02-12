Police Probe Large Fight with Teens in Cortlandt

State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a large fight that may have involved more than 30 teenagers on Cardinal Road over the weekend.

Troopers were dispatched to New York Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital on February 8 just before 9 p.m. on a report of multiple teenagers suffering from wounds consistent with a large melee. One 16-year-old suffered stab wounds considered life-threatening, while four additional victims were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a souce some of the teenagers involved in the fight attend Lakeland High School.

State Police investigators are asking any teenagers involved and their parents to come forward to speak to the State Police. Any with information can contact Investigator Aquile at (914) 769-2600. Refer to SJS# 9420074. All calls will be kept confidential.