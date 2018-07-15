Police Probe Daytime Homicide in Peekskill Neighborhood

Peekskill Police are seeking answers following the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old male Saturday afternoon on Park Street.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired at approximately 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Police said reports have indicated the male, later identified as Khalil Lyons of the Bronx, may have been involved in an argument with a second male just prior to the shooting.

Lyons was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.