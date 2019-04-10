Police Prevent Man From Jumping Off Manville Road Overpass

Pleasantville and county police officers coaxed a man off the Manville Road overpass of the Saw Mill River Parkway who had threatened to jump to the highway below Wednesday morning.

A man was sitting on the edge of the overpass with his legs dangling off the side at about 10:30 a.m. when a Pleasantville police officer noticed the man, said Kieran O’Leary, a spokesman for the county Department of Public Safety. Pleasantville police contacted county police to shut the parkway, which snarled traffic in the village for more than a half-hour, he said.

The 19-year-old man, whose identity was not available, was sitting on the side of the bridge over the northbound lanes of the parkway and facing north, O’Leary said. He said county police positioned an inflatable safety net on the parkway to try and catch the man in case he jumped.

Along with the Pleasantville police officer, county and Mount Pleasant police personnel also assisted bringing the man to safety. The man was taken to Westchester Medical Center following the incident.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Grant Street while northbound traffic needed to leave the highway at the Bedford Road exit, O’Leary said.

Attempts to reach Pleasantville Police Chief Erik Grutzner Wednesday afternoon were not successful.

Updates to this story will be provided as they become available.