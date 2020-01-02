Police Charge Two Men With Burglarizing Mt. Kisco Pharmacy

Two men who had been charged last week in connection with an attempted burglary of a Katonah jewelry store were also arrested for allegedly stealing prescription medication from a Mount Kisco pharmacy.

Westchester County police detectives arrested Kevin Alvarez-Soto and Hugo Lopez-Ramos, both 19 and residents of Main Street in Mount Kisco, following the recovery of a large quantity of medication.

Police said on Dec. 16 shortly after 10 p.m. they received a report that Robert Jacobson Surgical Pharmacy at 359 Main St. may have been broken into. Officers found that a pharmacy window had been broken into and a search or the premises was conducted.

The pharmacy owner subsequently advised investigators that prescription medication was missing from the store.

As a result of the investigation, Alvarez-Soto was arrested on Dec. 27 and Hugo Lopez-Ramos was arrested on Dec. 28. Both men were charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. About 750 pills that were taken during the burglary have been recovered, police said. Detectives continue to investigate some additional missing medication that was also taken during the burglary.

“I commend our detectives for this successful investigation,” Police Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said in a statement. “It is important that we keep these kinds of prescription medication off our streets.”

The two men had also been arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 for their role in trying to burglarize 27K Jewelers on Katonah Avenue in Katonah. Both suspects were nabbed at the Katonah Metro-North station and taken into custody.

The suspects were subsequently released on bail in connection with the Mount Kisco pharmacy burglary.

Both men were arraigned at Mount Kisco Justice Court for the pharmacy burglary and released on their own recognizance. They were scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.