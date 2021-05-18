Police Blotter, May 18 – May 24, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 3: Caller reported at 10:59 a.m. that a bear was walking on the aqueduct trail near Croton Gorge Park and near the top of the Croton Dam at the trailhead at Croton Dam Road. Other police agencies were contacted and advised.

May 3: Caller reported a suspicious black “body bag” with tape wrappings binding it together in the shape and size of a human body that washed up on the beach between the Croton Sailing School and the Croton Yacht Club at 7:14 p.m. Patrols discovered the bag in question was foam wrapped in a black plastic bag.

May 8: Patrol responded to an area on Old Post Road South at 4:53 a.m. after a resident called to report a neighbor going through their garbage. The caller originally thought there were animals rummaging through the garbage. He then purchased a shed to enclose the garbage, which had been damaged. The resident set up a camera to find the source and found it to be a neighbor going through the garbage. Patrols were shown a video and responded to the neighboring residence and advised them.

North Castle Police Department

May 7: A caller reported at noon that his 14-year-old son lost his wallet at Wampus Brook Park on May 5 and is requesting to be contacted if anyone returns it to this department.

May 8: Parties walked into headquarters at 5:04 p.m. to report a missing bicycle last seen in the area of Maple Avenue, where the complainant’s daughter left it unattended earlier this afternoon. The party did not wish to complete witness and owner depositions, but wanted to be contacted if the bicycle is found. The bicycle is described as a red and gray Trek with a phone holder on the handle bars. The report was made as a matter of record.

May 11: A complainant reported receiving a letter at 10:22 a.m. from a colleague which he said defames his character and practice as a physical therapist.

May 11: A resident reported at 7:58 p.m. that her 15-year-old son lost a ring in the area of Cox Avenue earlier this date. The complainant stated that the ring was her father’s NYU graduation ring, which was gold and had a purple stone. She reported that her son may have lost the ring on the trails that are located between Wampus Elementary School, H.C. Crittenden Middle School and Lombardi Park. The complainant was advised to contact the North Castle Parks & Recreation Department in case the property has been turned over to that department.

Putnam Sheriff’s Department

May 8: At about midnight while on patrol in the Town of Carmel, Deputy Robert Weinberg observed a 1999 Toyota 4Runner commit a traffic infraction on Route 6 in the area of Route 6N. The driver pulled into the gas station and Weinberg initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Salomon O. Aguirre of Carmel. While interviewing Aguirre, Weinberg detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. It was determined that Aguirre was driving while intoxicated and placed him under arrest without incident.

A criminal history search showed Aguirre had a prior DWI conviction in 2016 in the Town of Cortlandt. He was charged with DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years and DWI with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08, both felonies.

State Police/Cortlandt

May 8: Police arrested Jean T. Donatien, 64, of Peekskill, for first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a Class E felony. At about 2:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Cortlandt Town Center, where callers had reported a male striking another man with special needs in a van. An investigation, with the help of good Samaritans, found Donatien, an employee of Opengate, slapped and knocked the victim’s head against the van window. The victim was not injured. Donatien was arraigned before Judge Fugaro-Norton in Town of Cortlandt Court and released on his own recognizance.

White Plains Police Department

May 12: Report of a 2006 Jeep Cherokee stolen from 28 Mitchell Place between 6 p.m. on May 11 and the early morning hours of May 12. The incident remains under investigation. Police remind residents not to leave keys in vehicles.

Yorktown Police Department

May 13: A 15-year-old Peekskill boy was arrested at 5:30 p.m. and charged with juvenile delinquency in connection with a fight on Mar. 23 at 359 Downing Drive. Following an investigation, it is alleged the juvenile threw a chair at a vehicle, causing damage. The juvenile left the scene prior to police arrival, but was later identified. He was arrested after responding to Yorktown Police headquarters with a parent.