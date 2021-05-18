Ralph M. Nardone, a lifelong Peekskill resident, died May 13. He was 94.

He was born June 2, 1926, to Michealangelo and Antoinetta (Chiavelli) Nardone. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He enjoyed playing baseball, boxing and football and bowling as a young adult.

Along with his father and uncle, Nardone was the proprietor of Nardone Brothers Furniture Store where he served the community for many years. He was proud to have the business passed down to his nephews, a third generation, and continue to run for more than 100 years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Peekskill, the Knights of Columbus, the Christopher Columbus Club and the Elks Club. He also volunteered at local fire departments.

Nardone was a dedicated parishioner at The Assumption Church all his life and was a devout Roman Catholic. He served as an usher at mass every Sunday and enjoyed attending church functions throughout the years. After retiring, he spent his time golfing, going to casinos, taking trips and, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He was a dedicated son, brother and uncle. He was always there to lend a hand or give advice.

He was predeceased by his parents; eldest brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Ann Nardone; his sister and brother-in-law, Angelina and Fred Plaviak; his younger brother, Michealangelo (“Mike”) Nardone Jr.; and nephews Michael Nardone, Joseph (“Jay”) Anstett and Daniel Veglia Jr.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in­-law, Marie and Stephen Anstett; his sister-in-law, Trudy Nardone; his nieces and nephews, Judy Veglia, Stephen and Anna Marie Anstett, Edward and Nicole Anstett, Laura and Keith Palmer, Jamie and Jay Gullo and Michael and Caroline Nardone; 24 great-nieces and great-nephews; and 10 great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

Nardone lived life to the fullest, thanked the good Lord for every day and was the definition of a true family man.