Pleasantville Rotary to Hold Virtual Tasting This Saturday for Charity

For the second straight year, the Pleasantville Rotary Club was unable to hold its biggest fundraising event, Hudson Valley Fermented, a celebration of some of the region’s finest craft beer, spirits and wine.

In 2021, however, the club is able to present a virtual event that promises to be fun for those who participate and raise critically important funds for local organizations that could use the help to support its programs.

Instead of holding Hudson Valley Fermented, which in 2019, raised about $45,000, Pleasantville Rotary is presenting Virtually Fermented, where two-thirds of the proceeds from sales of a mixed four-pack produced and distributed by Captain Lawrence Brewing Company will go toward the organizations. For every $30 four-pack that is sold, $20 will go toward the Rotary’s charitable causes that have been designated for the event.

Pleasantville Rotary President-elect Henry Leyva said two years ago the club was able to help more than a dozen organizations covering a variety of causes locally and internationally. Regular recipients have included Feeding Westchester, the Pleasantville Fund for Learning, the Community Scholarship Fund, Hope’s Door, which helps domestic violence victims, and many others.

“We’re not the only ones affected by COVID in that way,” Leyva said. “It just completely interrupted our fundraising process, so these organizations, especially the smaller ones, don’t get a lot of attention. Boy, the checks that we write for a thousand, $1,500 really makes a difference to them.”

To participate in the virtual tasting, people can register online and order the four-pack for $30. The pack will feature Hop Commander IPA, Jam Juice Hazy IPA, Orbital Tilt NEIPA and the Classic Lager. Deliveries can be made for $5 for anyone in Westchester with at least a $40 purchase.

For those who don’t want to pay extra for delivery or who only order one four-pack, they can pick up their order at Captain Lawrence’s main location in Elmsford. The four-packs are not available at its Mount Kisco location that opened last fall.

The virtual tasting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Levya said the club is also partnering with Second Mouse Cheese Shop in Pleasantville, where its owner, Ivy Ronquillo, is putting together platters to pair with the four craft beer selections. Anyone interested in that, can also place their order on the Hudson Valley Fermented website.

The idea for the virtual tasting came about after the Rotary held its annual holiday fruit sale last year online, which took in more than $4,000. With Fermented not only being the biggest fundraiser but the most anticipated, the club wanted to find a way to hold a version of it this year, he said.

“It’s the first time we’re doing it this way,” Leyva said. “We’ve been marketing the heck out of it but we don’t know what it will turn into. But the main thing is just trying to make people aware that the event’s happening, that they can go to Captain Lawrence Brewing Company and purchase their beer to have it delivered to their house or they can pick it up at Captain Lawrence prior to the event on May 1.

After a difficult 13-plus months, Virtually Fermented could give people an opportunity to gather with family or a few friends outdoors in the yard, kick back and enjoy, Leyva said.

“It will be a great opportunity for folks to get together with friends and family in backyards, driveways or wherever they’re comfortable and enjoyed some delicious beer and help us raise money,” Leyva said.

To learn more about the event or to purchase the four-packs, visit www.hvfermented.com.