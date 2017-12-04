Pleasantville Honors Champs With Parade and Ceremony

One week after the Pleasantville High School football team captured its first state championship, the school district and the community honored the players and coaches by holding a parade Sunday through the streets of Pleasantville.

Along the route, Bedford Road from Wheeler Avenue to Romer Avenue before turning to head to the front steps of the school, hundreds of friends, supporters and residents held signs and shouted encouragement to the gridiron heroes.

Players and coaches returned the love, thanking the community for its support that helped the squad capture a 28-14 victory on Nov. 26 over Chenango Forks at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse to capture the Class B title.

“Whether you made the ride up to Syracuse, or packed yourself into Foley’s or just followed the game on your phone, we felt like this team could not be denied,” said Tony Becerra who notched his 100th victory as head coach in the championship game last week. “We can’t do what we did without your support. The reception that we got last Sunday night when we got back to Pleasantville was nothing short of remarkable.”

During the ceremony in front of the school, the players were presented with proclamations and were told by County Legislator Margaret Cunzio that Monday would be Pleasantville High School Football Day throughout the county. Also participating in the festivities were the next generation of Panthers, youth football players from the Pleasantville Dads Club.

Each of the team’s captains briefly addressed the residents who followed the parade to the school and assembled in the campus’s circle. Players remarked how the team sputtered at times early in the season. A heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Valhalla on Oct. 1, what turned out to be their only defeat in 13 games, changed the course of the season.

Following that game, they renewed their commitment to each other and the community, Becerra said. They won the next four games, each by at least 25 points, before surviving against Westlake in overtime to win sectionals. During the three-game march to the title in the state championship tournament, the team won each contest by double-digit margins.

Middle linebacker Nicholas Salzarulo said he wanted the team to win the championship game because he didn’t want to let anyone down back home.

“So winning the state championship as much as it means to this team, I know it means more to you guys and I’m happy for this whole community,” he said.

Mayor Peter Scherer unveiled a brand new green and white sign that reads “Welcome to Pleasantville Home of Pleasantville High School Football Champions 2017.” He said the village will find a place to permanently affix the sign at one of the gateways to Pleasantville.

For a small village, having the football team win a state championship is another notable achievement for Pleasantville, he said.

“You heard today so many aspects of this community are involved in their success,” Scherer said. “It’s sort of the greatest moment we’ve had to celebrate success in this community, and I think that these young men have led us to this moment. We’re here not only to honor them, but to honor a community that’s been behind so many extraordinary things. I’ve said many times, Pleasantville plays above its weight class. This little mouse roared again.”

Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter said everyone connected with the district and the village is proud of the players and coaches and what they accomplished.

“When you have that commitment and that passion in your heart anything is possible,” Fox-Alter said.