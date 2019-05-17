Pleasantville Day Celebration is a Day for Everyone to Enjoy

Pleasantville is all about community and this Saturday is when the appeal of a small village will really shine through.

On Saturday is the annual Pleasantville Day celebration, a village event that entices residents of all ages for several hours of fun and sun (hopefully!) and to mingle with their neighbors and friends. It takes place on Memorial Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more than 30 years, typically on the third Saturday of May, the crowds come out for what is more than a grand old street fair.

“The focus isn’t on selling or making money, so it’s really bringing out what’s special and it’s just a celebration of small village charm,” said Ben Serebin, one of the Pleasantville Day organizers. “That’s really our focus for the event.”

For anyone who plans on coming, there is no cost to take in any of the activities, entertainers, games or attractions, only to eat and drink, Serebin said. And there will be plenty to take in.

Children will be able to spend time in the Kids Zone and try their hand at gaga, a Velcro wall, archery and crafts. There will also be storytelling and airbrush tattoos.

A rock-climbing wall, a bungee trampoline and an inflatable obstacle course will keep older kids and even some adults busy for a while in the Adventure Zone.

Then there’s entertainment for everybody, Serebin said. Among the favorites are the stilt walker and juggler and bubble maker, which are sure to draw large crowds. There will also be live music and demonstrations throughout the day along with the vendors, a wide assortment of local organizations and food to eat, including a pizza truck, he said.

“More engagement with the crowd, that’s the overall path we’ve been going,” Serebin said. “Then we’re still targeting little kids up until older adults.”

Pleasantville Day is also about philanthropy. Serebin said that tips for entertainers are collected to donate to a local organization in the area.

Pleasantville Day is rain or shine, an important note given the recent rains and last year’s soggy event. But with an encouraging long-range forecast as of Monday, Serebin is hopeful that perhaps a few thousand people will come out.

“I love the entertainers,” Serebin said. “That’s really what I coordinate and organize. So the bubble maker, I think, is just amazing. The person who’s on stilts who juggles is very impressive, so I enjoy that aspect of Pleasantville Day, and just getting a good vibe overall. That’s what I love about it.”

In addition to the Village of Pleasantville, Phelps Hospital Northwell Health sponsors the Adventure Zone activities and Kiwi Country Day Camp sponsors the Kids Zone activities.

Pleasantville Day will be held in place of the Pleasantville Farmers Market, which will return at Memorial Plaza on May 25.