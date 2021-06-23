Ell(a)-of-a-Year!

Somers Senior Kittredge Excels on, off Field

Co-Player of the Year: Somers senior Midfielder, Ella Kittredge

Player File:

2021 All-American

2X All-Section

2021 Season: 67 goals, 20 assists, 77 draw controls, 33 ground balls, 24 caused turnovers

Career Numbers: 165 points, 124 goals, 41 assists, 78 caused turnovers

Coach’s Quote:

Ella is an exceptional student athlete who leads on the field and the classroom. Her competitive drive motivates and demands attention from her teammates and opponents. Ella is someone you want to have the ball in crucial moments. She never stops until the final whistle and she knows her way to the net. Ella is someone that I feel honored to have coached and have as a leader on our Somers team!

— Somers Coach Debbie Daly

Final Note:

The Holy Cross-bound Kittredge was all over the field for the Tuskers on their way to a berth in the Section 1 Class B championship game. Using her speed, scoring ability, smarts, quickness to draw controls and ability to gobble up ground balls, Kittredge was a big-time senior leader for the Tuskers in three sports. Kittredge, also a sniper on the soccer field and a vital cog on the track and field team, will be tough to replace next season along with D-1 bound teammate Noelle DeMarinis. Few student athletes in Somers history had a nose for the net in two sports quite like Kittredge did.

Others Strongly Considered:

Yorktown senior M Sophia Spallone; Yorktown senior G Sophia Altimari; White Plains senior midfielder Alexa Donahoe; Somers senior midfielder Noelle DeMarinis

By Rob DiAntonio @RJD_Photos

Pina Varada!

Garnish with 1st Section 1 Title in Hen Hud History

Co-Player of the Year: Hen Hud senior Midfielder, Kira Varada

Player File:

2021 All-American

3X All-Section

5-year varsity lax player

2021 Season: 62 goals, 10 assists, 95 draw controls, 88 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers

Career Numbers: 280 career draw controls, 325 career ground balls, 227 career goals, 50 assists, 55 caused turnovers, 277 career points (all school records)

Coach’s Quote:

Kira dominates a game in all three phases; offense, defense and the draw circle. She dominates all three phases. The bigger the moment, the better she plays. She’s an unselfish player who is always willing to do what’s best for the team. She’s one of the best I’ve ever coached.

— Hen Hud Coach Rob Molfetta

Kira Varada came to us as an eighth-grader and had an immediate impact. Watching her blossom into a dominating three sport athlete, who has the innate ability to make big plays at the biggest parts of games, with her wonderful infectious personality and smile, has been a pleasure.

— Hen Hud AD Tom Baker

Final Note:

The Iona-bound Varada was all over the field for the Sailors (13-4) en route to the first Section 1 Class C championship in school history. Using her speed, scoring ability, smarts, quickness to draw controls and ability to gobble up ground balls, Varada was a big-time senior leader for the Sailors in three sports. Varada, also a sniper on the soccer field and a fearless defender in hoops, will be almost impossible to replace next season. Hen Hud AD Tom Baker has often called her the finest three-sport female student athlete in Sailor history, and there are very few that have risen to Varada’s level. She is the upper crust, the cream of the crop along the shores of the Montrose-based school.

Others Strongly Considered:

Yorktown senior M Sophia Spallone; Yorktown senior G Sophia Altimari; White Plains senior midfielder Alexa Donahoe; Somers senior midfielder Noelle DeMarinis

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays