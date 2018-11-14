Pines Bridge Monument to be Unveiled at Railroad Park in Yorktown

On Saturday, November 17, at 2 p.m., the Pines Bridge Monument Committee, the Yorktown Historical Society, and the Town of Yorktown will together unveil the Pines Bridge Monument at Railroad Park in Yorktown. The public is invited to join in the momentous unveiling of this statue.

The monument, in the form of a heroic sculpture by nationally noted sculptor Jay Warren of Oregon, pays tribute to the members of the Rhode Island Regiment who died defending the Pines Bridge crossing of the Croton River. It depicts Colonel Christopher Greene, the legendary commander of the regiment. Two soldiers fight beside him, an African American and a Native American, all doomed to perish in the brief and desperate battle.

The history of the Rhode Island Regiment embodies the racial and ethnic melting pot that represents America’s greatest strength and her greatest trials. The mixed fighting unit, made up of men of European, African, and Native American descent, was rare until the American military officially integrated nearly two centuries later.

This grand sculpture illuminates the exceptional diversity of our nation; conveys the nobility and tragedy of these soldiers of the American Revolution and represents and honors ALL American veterans of every race and ethnicity who followed them.

Planned for May 14, 2019 is an anniversary celebration of the Battle of Pines Bridge. At that time the brick pavers that were donated in support of the monument will be unveiled and dedicated.

The Pines Bridge Monument Committee wishes to thank the Yorktown Historical Society, the Town of Yorktown, the many donors to the monument, and the entire Yorktown community for your generous support and contributions to the Pines Bridge Monument Fund. This support recognizes this significant event in our town’s history and ensures that the sacrifice, valor, and allegiance of our predecessors will never be forgotten.