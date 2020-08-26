Philipstown Resident Charged with Murdering His Father

A 20-year-old Philipstown man has been charged with the murder of his father in a trailer park last November.

Louis Joseph Weber IV was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office August 23 following a lengthy investigation on charges that he intentionally murdered his father, Louis Joseph Weber, 72, on November 4, 2019.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr., officers were dispatched via Putnam 911 to the Post Road Trailer Pak in Philipstown on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a trailer home fully engulfed in flames. Officers were unable to gain entry into the home due to significant fire and smoke.

After the fire was extinguished by firefighters from the North Highlands, Cold Spring, Garrison and Fishkill fire departments, a search of the residence led to the discovery of the deceased body of Louis Weber.

Louis Weber IV was charged with murder in the second degree and is currently being held in the Putnam County Correctional Facility. No motive was given by Langley for the crime.

Langley thanked the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention for their assistance in the probe.