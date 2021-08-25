Philipstown Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Dad, Setting Home on Fire

A Philipstown man pled guilty Tuesday to killing his father and setting his home on fire in November 2019.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy said Louis Weber IV, 21, admitted under oath to killing his father, Louis Weber III, 72, on November 4, 2019 prior to using an accelerant that he poured on the victim’s body and intentionally causing their home on 11 Second Street in Philipstown to go up in flames.

After putting out the fire, firefighters discovered the body of Louis Weber III, and additional investigation determined he had sustained blunt force injuries.

On August 23, 2020, Louis Weber IV was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree and arson in the third degree. A year later, he pled guilty to the crimes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced October 26 by County Court Judge Joseph J. Spofford, Jr. and is expected to receive an aggregate sentence of 20 years in state prison with five years’ post-release supervision.

Tendy recognized the work of Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Senior Investigator John Kerwick and Investigator Shaun Menton, along with Greg Amyot of the New York State Division of Homeland Security.

“This was a thoroughly professional investigation. An amazing job by everyone,” Tendy stated.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Larry Glasser and Assistant District Attorney Breanne Smith.