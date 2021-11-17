Philipstown Man Gets 20 Years in Prison for Killing His Father

A Philipstown man was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week for killing his father and setting his home on fire in November 2019.

Louis Weber IV, 21, admitted under oath to killing his father, Louis Weber III, 72, with a hammer while he slept on the couch on November 4, 2019 prior to using an accelerant that he poured on the victim’s body, intentionally causing their mobile home on 11 Second Street in Philipstown to go up in flames.

After putting out the fire, firefighters discovered the body of Louis Weber III, and additional investigation determined he had sustained blunt force injuries.

On August 23, 2020, Louis Weber IV was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree and arson in the third degree. A year later, he pled guilty to the crimes.

Weber IV, a 2018 Haldane High School graduate, was sentenced by County Court Judge Joseph J. Spofford, Jr., who also imposed five years’ post-release supervision. The sentence was part of a plea deal reached by both sides.

It was revealed that Weber had stole $4,000 from a box in the home and was under the influence of cocaine for several days prior to the killing. Weber III was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and financial adviser. He adopted his son from Russia when he was a young boy.