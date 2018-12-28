Peekskill, Yorktown to Celebrate New Year with Ball Drops

Ready to say goodbye to 2018 and hello to the new year, but tired of sitting at home waiting for Ryan Seacrest or Steve Harvey to do the countdown from Times Square?

Well, local residents in Peekskill and Yorktown can once again ring in 2019 in their own backyards—in their respective downtown business districts.

For the fifth consecutive year, Peekskill is inviting all city dwellers to the intersection of Division and Park streets, starting at 10 p.m., for a free community celebration to usher in 2018.

The festivities will kick off with music from Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boyband Tribute and fireworks will light up the skies at the stroke of midnight. Many restaurants and bars in walking distance will be open.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Yorktown, the fourth annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, hosted by the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, will kick off at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Road and Commerce Street.

Running to 12:30 a.m., the event will also include musical entertainment, fire pits to stay warm and fireworks at midnight.

Yorktown’s ball drop sponsors are: Yorktown 7-Eleven, Furci’s Restaurant, The Pub, Yorktown Grille, Yorktown Funeral Home, Breslin Realty, DAS Auto Parts, Albert Chapman Insurance, Marshall Alarm Systems, Genesis Jewelers and Wild Fusion.