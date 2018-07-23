Peekskill to Search for New City Manager as Leins Resigns

The City of Peekskill will be searching for a new city manager after Richard Leins submitted his resignation last week.

Leins, who has worked for Peekskill for more than three years, will officially depart in mid-October after agreeing to help the city transition to a new leader of its government. Leins had previously served for more than a decade as village manager in Ossining.

Mayor Andre Rainey thanked Leins for staying on to welcome the new administrator that’s chosen to “ensure the city continues moving forward without missing a beat.”

“I can’t thank Richard enough for his service to Peekskill, particularly this year as we transitioned to a new mayor and new council. I am grateful for the work that he has done to make this process as smooth as possible and to help move Peekskill in a more positive direction,” Rainey said. “With every departure comes new opportunity and I am very excited about the opportunity a new city manager will bring to Peekskill.”

Deputy City Manager Kathleen Talbot reacted to the news of Leins’ exit, saying. “I was surprised by Richard’s resignation but these kind of things are not unusual. We are all getting along fine and working well together. Everyone likes Richard and he will be definitely be missed. I know I can speak for all of us in wishing Richard the best in all his future endeavors.”

Leins was recruited to Peekskill initially as interim city manager by former Mayor Frank Catalina after ex-city manager Anthony Ruggiero, who butted heads with Catalina, left for a job in the City of Beacon.

In his 2016 State of the City Address, Catalina praised Leins, stating, in part, “You have restored a sense of professionalism to your office. You have steered clear of political conflict by just doing your job. In fact, you have calmed the political nonsense by listening to all sides, but in the end, making your own decision based upon what was in the city’s best interest. Most importantly, you have respected the role of the office of the mayor in city government.”

On Facebook, Catalina called Leins leaving “a very sad day in Peekskill.”

“More so, the reasons, when revealed, will (or should) sicken even the most ardent supporters of The Circus,” Catalina wrote.

Rainey and Talbot said finding a city manager will be a top priority of the Common Council during the next few months.

“Finding a new city manager is tops on our to-do list,” Talbot said. “Our Charter clearly delineates the specific criteria for this executive position including three years’ experience as a city manager, a requirement to live in or move to Peekskill and educational qualifications.”

“As the council works toward identifying a new city manager, we will look for someone who will help to make Peekskill a 21st Century city,” Rainey stated. “I will personally be looking for someone with a strong background in planning and economic development, so that we can weave together our vision for the city, as a vibrant economic hub, with the solid planning the city previously completed. I am also interested in someone who can enhance communications between city management, the council, and the public, and who will work quickly and efficiently to move this city forward in a way that respects the taxpayers.”