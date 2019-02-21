Peekskill Seeks New Operators for Paramount Theater

The City of Peekskill announced Thursday that it is seeking a new operations team to run the historic, city-owned Paramount Theater.

With the current theater management team, Red House Entertainment, relocating out-of-state, the Common Council plans to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) at its meeting on Monday, February 25 to ensure the continued success of the theater, which has been closed since January for so-called renovations.

The Paramount has been operated since 2013 by Red House, which approached the city to advise of its interest in bringing in additional partners to assist in augmenting programming and the theater’s community engagement.

“The last five years have been amazing as we watched the Paramount grow in both the quality of acts and audience attendance,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of Red House Entertainment. “It’s a beautiful theater vital to Peekskill and the Hudson Valley. With the relocation of some key players on our team, it’s time to attract key partners to help continue the growth and success of the theater. The resident non-profit Paramount Hudson Valley Arts will oversee the amazing roster of shows and community events that we have in place and are committed to a seamless transition as new partnerships are explored. We encourage everyone to continue to support this amazing theater.”

City Manager Richard Leins said Peekskill has already received interest in the theater and anticipates a positive response to its RFP. The Paramount Theater RFP will be widely circulated to elicit the maximum interest in the operation of the venue. Responses will be due 45 days after issuance. The RFP will be available on the City of Peekskill’s website and through the City Planning Office.

“The city is deeply committed to the continuing success of the Paramount Theater and will seek the most qualified management team to ensure the theater’s bright future,” said Leins. “While successor management is being identified, system upgrades and modernization in the theater will continue, further assuring its viability moving forward.”

“We are grateful to Red House Entertainment for its commitment to the theater, and anticipate a smooth transition so shows and community events may continue uninterrupted. Our top priority is to ensure the theater remain open and continue to thrive during the entire process,” said Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey.

Originally built as a 1,500-seat movie palace in 1930, the Paramount has been designated a Westchester County Landmark and is on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places.