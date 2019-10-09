Peekskill Schools Capital Project Referendum Approved

Residents in the Peekskill City School District overwhelmingly approved a Capital Project Referendum October 7 that included two separate propositions totaling approximately $11 million.

Proposition #1, which called for the allocation of $10.6 million for upgrades at five district school buildings, passed 575-107.

Phase one of the proposed projects, estimated to cost approximately $5.85 million, includes the construction of a new multipurpose turf field stadium at Torpy Field.

Other plans involve improving the pool chemical feed system at the middle school and replacing ventilation systems at Oakside, Woodside and Uriah Hill elementary schools.

Highlights of the phase two projects, estimated to cost approximately $4.75 million, are renovating the Technology and Art Classrooms—STEAM Innovation Center at the high school and constructing a STEAM Exploration Lab at Hillcrest Elementary School.

Proposition #2, which stipulated a maximum $400,000 be spent to purchase property at 400 South Division Street for the new location of the district’s Operation and Maintenance Department, Central Registration, Transportation Department and Parent Resource Center, passed 501-161.

Currently, a large amount of space at the high school is being used for the Operations and Maintenance Department and storage. Those items, tools and vehicles need to be relocated to make room for the proposed STEAM Innovation Center.

The 400 South Division Street purchase will also free up space at Uriah Hill for long-range planning for additional Pre-K classrooms.

“Each proposition has been designed to address district needs, benefiting our students and enhancing our community’s investment in our schools,” Superintendent of Schools, Dr. David Mauricio, stated prior to the vote.

Under the current State Aid formulas, the district expects to receive building aid for the Proposition #1 projects at an estimated rate of 83%. That aid, combined with the fact the district is retiring debt, will result in no additional school taxes, according to district officials.